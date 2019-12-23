Uttar Pradesh: AMU Students Demand Resignation From Vice Chancellor And Registrar

Soon after the restoration of peace and internet services in Aligarh, the former president of the student union at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) along with other students demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the University on December 23.

On Sunday, December 22 the teachers, students, and non-teaching staff expelled their Vice-Chancellor by issuing a notice at Aligarh Muslim University. The students have accused the members of the administration of giving permission to the police to enter the campus and beat up students during the anti-CAA protests.