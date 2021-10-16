UP Assembly Polls: Congress Appoints Additional Office-bearers To State Unit

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi approved a proposal for the recruitment of additional office-bearers to the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party with immediate effect, on Saturday, ahead of Assembly elections in the state, scheduled to be held next year.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a statement, "Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of additional office bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), as enclosed, with immediate effect."

Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of office bearers of All India Fishermen Congress, as enclosed, with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/xMg3nLHJx0 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 16, 2021

Upendra Singh, Maqsood Khan, and Jaywant Singh were named vice presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC). Dinesh Kumar Singh was named general secretary of the organisation, according to a party statement. In the state unit, the party also appointed 12 more general secretaries and 11 secretaries.

Cong appoints additional office-bearers ahead of UP Assembly polls

Moninder Sood Valmiki, Arshad Ali Guddu, Jai Karan Varma, Subodh Srivastav, Mukund Tiwari, Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Sarita Patel, Akhilesh Shukla, Sharad Mishra, Sachin Chaudhary, Dharmendra Nishad, and Abhishek Patel have been appointed general secretaries.

Kamesh Ratan, Praveen Chaudhary, Lay Kashyap, Sudhir Parashar, Risal Ahmad, ex-MLA Dhirendra Prasad, Pratibha Atal Pal, Mukesh Yadav, Akhilesh Sharma, Parvez Ahmad, and Sachin Trivedi have been appointed secretaries. UP will go to polls in March 2022.

Sonia Gandhi chairs CWC meeting

In an attempt to discuss preparations for the upcoming UP Assembly polls, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking at the start of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday, Gandhi said she is a "full-time, hands-on Congress President," denying the G-23's allegations. The G-23 is a group of 23 Congress leaders who had, in August 2020, written to Sonia Gandhi requesting an immediate leadership and organisational rejig.

Gandhi urged party members to avoid communicating with her through the media and instead communicate within the party's office walls.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in her opening remarks at CWC said, "The shocking incidents at Lakhimpur-Kheri recently betrays the mindset of BJP, how it perceives Kisan Andolan, how it has been dealing with this determined struggle by Kisans to protect their lives & livelihoods."

It was the CWC's first face-to-face meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year. Fifty-two top Congress leaders were in attendance at the CWC meeting in Delhi, including Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, and chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Bhupesh Baghel. Other G-23 leaders in attendance include Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Five leaders including Digvijaya Singh and Dr Manmohan Singh were not present in the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)