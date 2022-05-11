UP Assembly To Get More Digital-savvy From Upcoming Budget Session

The proceedings of the upcoming budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly starting from May 23 will be “digital” in many ways.

Named ‘e-vidhan’, the upcoming session will see MLAs asking questions from mounted tablets from their seats, Speaker Satish Mahana said on Wednesday.

The proceedings of the House will be livestreamed through YouTube and Facebook, he said. Till now such telecast was done only through UP Doordarshan.

The implementation of e-Vidhan from the coming budget session was discussed with all political parties during an all-party meeting convened by the assembly speaker on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference later, Mahana said the governor's address and budget will also be available on e-Vidhan.

All the government departments would be linked with e-Vidhan by the next session so that all information could be received online, Mahana said.

He also said that in the near future, work on linking all legislative assemblies across the country on a single portal would be taken up. From the next session of the Vidhan Sabha, there will be a system of e-Vidhan in the media gallery as well.

During this session, the agenda of the proceedings and written question and answer will be available on both paper and tablet, he said.

The questions of the members of the assembly will be available on the tab and their answers will also be available by 10.30 am on the day of the session.

But by the next session, efforts will be made to make the assembly work completely paperless, he said.

There are 403 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly but seats in the house will now be increased to 416.

Mahana said many members of the cabinet are members of the Legislative Council too and they have to answer MLAs’ questions. So the seats have been increased for them.

He said that on May 20 and 21, a training session will be held on the house proceedings for the new members.

Training of e-Vidhan will be held on May 21 for all the MLAs to attend.

Mahana said that the leaders of the legislature Party of all the parties attended the all-party meeting on Wednesday.

From the treasury bench, Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna and other ministers were present in the meeting.

When asked whether Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the opposition in the assembly, also attended the meeting, he replied that Yadav had already informed about some personal engagement and in his place, Iqbal Masood of the Samajwadi Party had attended the meeting.

The duration of the upcoming session would be decided by the house business advisory committee. Sources said that in the meeting, the Speaker said that no one's voice will be suppressed. Everyone will be given a chance to speak and raise issues.

Everyone should cooperate in the smooth conduct of proceedings, he was said to have appealed.

