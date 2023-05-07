UP ATS Arrests 2 Alleged Members Of Popular Front Of India

The Anti Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested two men from Varanasi over their alleged association with the banned Popular Front of India.

According to a press statement issued by the police, the accused -- Parvez Ahmed and Raees Ahmed - had been absconding in a 2022 case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and were carrying an award of Rs 50,000 each on themselves. “Both the accused were involved in spreading radical ideology of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Varanasi. The two were wanted in a couple of cases lodged in Varanasi under various sections of the IPC and UAPA,” it said.

PFI was banned by the Union government last year for its involvement in unlawful activities.

The ATS said the duo was also involved in activities against the state during the anti-CAA/NRC protest of 2019.

“The duo used to get trained in PFI sessions held in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. The two used the training to build a cadre and were living in hiding since the last year,” the statement added.