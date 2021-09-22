UP ATS Arrests Islamic Cleric Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui In Illegal Religious Conversion Case

Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Wednesday, September 22 over the charges of religious conversion. The 64-year-old Islamic scholar is one of the biggest clerics from western UP whose name popped up during the investigation into the Umar Gautam case. He was nabbed in Meerut and is currently being interrogated by UP Police. He was on the radar of security agencies due to suspicious activities.

Addressing the press conference, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, informed, "Investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding. Investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s trust received Rs 3 crores in foreign funding, including Rs 1.5 from Bahrain. Six teams of ATS have been formed to investigate this case".

UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with India's largest religious conversion syndicate busted by the ATS. He runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding: Police pic.twitter.com/XxHIYhxJKx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2021

While Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi’s Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, who was participating in the Shaheen Bagh protests, termed the arrest “atrocity on Muslims.”

Expressing his anguish over the arrest, Amanatullah Khan tweeted, “Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a famous Islamic scholar, has been arrested before the elections in Uttar Pradesh. The atrocities on Muslims are increasing. The silence of secular parties on these issues is giving more strength to the BJP. BJP, how much will you fall to win the election?”

Religious conversion case

Earlier in June, Umar Gautam along with eight others were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly running a conversion racket. Following the arrest, the UP Police had informed that the racket involved the conversion of deaf children and women to Islam and more than 1,000 people were converted. Police statement further said that more than a dozen deaf and dumb children in Noida were also converted. The police said that during the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to converting nearly 250 to 300 people every year.

Earlier in the press conference, UP ADG Prashant Kumar had said, "The deaf and dumb son of a couple living in Kalyanpur, Kanpur, was converted and sent to South India. Thousands of such cases have come to light. People were promised money and jobs in lieu of conversion."

(Image: PTI/@ANINEWSUP/TWITTER)