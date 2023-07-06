UP ATS Arrests PFI Member Munir Alam From Muzaffarnagar, Probe Underway

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has made a significant arrest, apprehending Munir Alam, an active member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday (July 5). Munir Alam was taken into custody near Muzaffarnagar railway station. Mobile phones and other items have been seized from Alam following his arrest, Police added.

Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar revealed that Munir Alam was entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the PFI in western Uttar Pradesh. He also mentioned that PFI member Alam had been a member of PFI's ad hoc committee. Addressing on the case further Kumar said, "Munir has also visited PFI's Shaheen Bagh headquarters in Delhi several times."

Joined PFI in 2015

Following the arrest, the ATS obtained a 10-day police custody remand of Munir Alam, allowing for further investigation into his activities and potential connections. During the initial interrogation, it was revealed that Munir Alam completed his Class 12 education at Islamia Inter College in Muzaffarnagar. After a three-year hiatus, he enrolled in Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, to study law in 2015.

Munir Alam stated that Maulana Shadab used to visit his village, Dadhedu Kala. Through Shadab, he joined the PFI in 2015 and actively participated in their activities. The ongoing investigation aims to gather more information about Munir Alam's involvement within the PFI and any potential links to extremist organizations. The arrest marks a significant step in the state's efforts to counter terrorism and maintain public safety. Notably, in 2022 four active members of the proscribed organisation PFI was arrested by ATS from Meerut.