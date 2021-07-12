UP ATS Busts Al Qaeda Terror Module In Kakori; State Govt Seeks Help From Centre For Probe

After Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 2 terrorists linked to Al Qaeda, who were planning serial blasts in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day, state ACS Ashwani Awasthi on Monday spoke to Republic Media Network. Giving out further details of the crackdown on terror, the Uttar Pradesh ACS said that the terrorists, who were arrested on Sunday are currently being interrogated.

UP ACS speaks to Republic TV

Ashwani Awasthi said, "The ATS and UP Police officials are also interrogating the family members of the 2 terrorists for further details. Further investigation will take place on the basis of this interrogation."

The UP ACS informed that whatever evidence such as weapons and chats, which were recovered from the two Al-Qaeda linked terrorists, will be further investigated to know about their bigger plan and actual target. He said that the central agencies will be given the inputs of the investigation and their support would also be sought in this operation.''Although it is true that such modules work independently, those, who are connected to them are being searched. All suspected individuals and groups are under constant vigil," Awasthi added.

Uttar Pradesh: ATS cracks down on major terror module in Kakori

In a major crackdown for Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) two terrorists, linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow were arrested. According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosives were recovered and certain high-profile politicians including MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were under the scanner of these terrorists. The Uttar Pradesh police have scheduled an official press conference and it is expected to be presided over by ADG law and order, Prashant Kumar regarding the matter.

According to sources, the ATS team has been monitoring activities in the Kakori area for the past one week after receiving a tip-off from a neighbour. The terrorists were reportedly going to execute their actions within three days however UP ATS successfully executed their plan. Currently, more than 100 cops are present at the spot and security forces have decided to question every individual living in and around the area. On-ground data mentioned that the house where the ATS team is currently conducting search operation belonged to three suspects identified as Shahid, Siraj and Guddu.

