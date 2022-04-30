UP ATS Unearths ISIS Link To Gorakhnath Temple Attack; Was In Touch With Terrorists

In a massive development, an ISIS link has been unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in the Gorakhnath temple attack. According to UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, an in-depth analysis of the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's devices has revealed that he was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathizers via social media platforms.

"On April 3, accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked the UP Police with weapons outside the Gorakhnath temple. Section UAPA was added. UP ATS has analyzed data from his seized device. Accounts like Gmail, Twitter, etc were looked into along with his bank accounts and e-wallet. It has been revealed that he was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathizers through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram," said the UP ADG.

Accused had planned something 'bigger': UP ADG

The UP ADG further revealed that twice, in 2013 and 2020, Abbasi took an oath to get inducted into an ISIS-backed terror outfit. Over the years, he continued to finance ISIS supporters in Europe and America. UP ATS investigation has unearthed that the accused had planned to do something 'bigger', by snatching the rifles of the police outside the temple.

"In 2014, the police arrested an ISIS propaganda activist Masood, who he was also in touch with. He was influenced by radical preachers and ISIS jihadis on phone and videos. In 2013, he had taken an oath to join an outfit, which later became a part of the larger ISIS. He retook the pledge for the ISIS outfit in 2020. Around Rs 8 lakh rupees from his account were used to finance ISIS supporters in Europe and the US," revealed ADG Kumar.

The attack was jointly probed by the UP STF and ATS. The investigation has also revealed that Murtuza was radicalized after a trip to Saudi Arabia in 2016. He also made previous attempts to go to Syria to join ISIS. He is said to have traveled to Mumbai, Coimbatore, and Nepal, prior to the Gorakhnath attack. Moreover, he has confessed that he was against the CAA and NRC and was inspired by Zakir Naik. The UP ATS also spoke to Murtuza’s family members in Mumbai.

Gorakhnath temple attack

The shocking incident took place on April 3, Sunday when an armed man attacked two constables who tried to stop him from entering the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. The attacker, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attempted to forcibly enter the premises of the temple while waving a dagger-like weapon and shouting "Allahu Akbar". The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi's dagger, and ultimately, the accused was overpowered by police personnel. Preliminary investigation had revealed that he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. He has been sent to UP ATS' custody till May 3.