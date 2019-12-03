UP Bags National Award For Excellence For Rehabilitation Of Persons With Disabilities

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented Uttar Pradesh with the National Award of Excellence on Tuesday. This was one of the many awards conferred by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. UP was the recipient of this award for its excellent work for rehabilitating persons with disabilities. The UP Additional Chief Secretary Mahesh Kumar Gupta received this award on behalf of the state government.

Read: Hyderabad Horror | Without Severe Punishment, Criminals Won't Be Afraid: Chandrababu Naidu

It is indeed a pleasure for me to be here for the presentation of National #Awards for the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. #IDPWD2019 pic.twitter.com/GBR0iFRr6D — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 3, 2019

Read: Not New Bill, Need Political Will To Kill Social Evil: VP Naidu Takes Up Hyderabad Horror

UP bags multiple awards

According to Gupta, the state not only received an award for the best state in the implementation of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, but a dedicated web portal for the same also got an award for being the most disabled-friendly website. Along with this, Varanasi was awarded for the best rehabilitation services across all districts in UP. Revealing that the UP government had commenced the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan in 2014-15 to facilitate requisite physical infrastructure and communication facilities to people with disabilities, the UP Additional Chief Secretary stated that a screen reader software had been used for the Sugamya website. On this occasion, individuals such as Habina Saifi (Lucknow), Vidisha (Ghaziabad), Seema Tiwari (Jhansi) and Priyanka Devi (Lucknow) received national awards in various categories. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishnapal Gurjar were present during the function.

Read: Rajya Sabha Complements Venkaiah Naidu On Completion Of All Questions

Today, we are honouring some great achievers for their accomplishments.



I congratulate all the award winners who have shown extraordinary grit & determination.



I deeply appreciate their persistence & courage. They are certainly role models for many others. #IDPWD2019 pic.twitter.com/VRoWCgn2nv — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 3, 2019

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Vice President Naidu Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks