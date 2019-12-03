The Debate
UP Bags National Award For Excellence For Rehabilitation Of Persons With Disabilities

General News

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented Uttar Pradesh with the National Award of Excellence on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented Uttar Pradesh with the National Award of Excellence on Tuesday. This was one of the many awards conferred by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. UP was the recipient of this award for its excellent work for rehabilitating persons with disabilities. The UP Additional Chief Secretary Mahesh Kumar Gupta received this award on behalf of the state government.  

UP bags multiple awards

According to Gupta, the state not only received an award for the best state in the implementation of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, but a dedicated web portal for the same also got an award for being the most disabled-friendly website. Along with this, Varanasi was awarded for the best rehabilitation services across all districts in UP. Revealing that the UP government had commenced the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan in 2014-15 to facilitate requisite physical infrastructure and communication facilities to people with disabilities, the UP Additional Chief Secretary stated that a screen reader software had been used for the Sugamya website. On this occasion, individuals such as Habina Saifi (Lucknow), Vidisha (Ghaziabad), Seema Tiwari (Jhansi) and Priyanka Devi (Lucknow) received national awards in various categories. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishnapal Gurjar were present during the function.  

(With ANI inputs)

