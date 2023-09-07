UP Bar Council Forms 7-member Committee To Probe Lathi-charge On Lawyers In Hapur

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday constituted a seven-member committee to probe into the alleged police lathi-charge on lawyers of Hapur district court.

According to the Chairman of Bar Council of UP, Shiv Kishor Gaur, the council will take appropriate decisions after submission of a report by the committee.

The Bar Council of UP is the apex body of lawyers in the state.

Gaur said that the committee was formed as the government has not taken any effective step in this regard till now.

In order to have an impartial and transparent probe into the matter, the Bar Council has decided to set up a committee, which would visit Hapur and talk to the injured lawyers and also the office bearers of Hapur Bar Association, he said.

The committee would submit its report in 10 days and in the backdrop of the report, a meeting of the Bar Council would be convened and appropriate decision would be taken, Gaur said.

The members of the committee include Rohitashwa Kumar Agarwal, Arun Kumar Tripathi, Ajay Kumar Shukla, Janki Sharan Pandey, Shrish Kumar Mehrotra, Pradeep Kumar Singh and Prashan Singh Atal. All of them are lawyers practising in different courts of the state.

All are sitting members of the Bar Council of UP and, except Pradeep Kumar Singh, are its former chiefs. Pradeep Kumar Singh is former vice-chairman of the Bar Council.