UP BJP Candidate For Block President Polls Accuses Samajwadi Party Cadre Of Attacking Her

Ahead of the block president elections, BJP candidate Vandana Singh was allegedly attacked by SP workers in UP's Gorakhpur on Thursday. Vandana Singh was attacked while she was en route to file her nomination in Gorakhpur's Chargawan block.

The BJP candidate and her husband Ranvijay Singh along with her supporters attacked as she reached the block to file her nomination papers. As per reports, over round two dozen people, including Vandana Singh's husband, were injured in the attack. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to take control of the situation. Vandana Singh alleged that it was Samajwadi Party (SP) workers who attacked her.

Meanwhile, police force has been deployed for security reasons across the state.

Clashes between BJP and SP

There has been an ongoing clash between BJP and SP supporters in UP. Members of BJP, SP and a few independent parties were reportedly involved in a clash with the police during the process of filing nominations for the Block Pramukh elections. UP Police stated that the situation was under control and that further investigation was ongoing.

"During the filing of the nomination for the block chief election in Etawah of Siddharthnagar, former assembly speaker Shri Mata Prasad Pandey ji and his supporters were attacked by BJP workers and snatched. Embarrassing! The incident took place in the presence of police at the behest of Minister Satish Dwivedi.", SP posted on Twitter.

Violence mars election season in UP

While BJP won the UP Zila Panchayat Presidents' Election, multiple incidents of violence have been reported across the state of UP. In Basti, there was a clash between BJP workers and the Police, which led to another lathi charge and police vehicles being vandalized. In Sitapur, there was another clash between BJP workers and independent candidate supporters during the nomination filing process. This resulted in 3 people being critically injured and 4 people being arrested for this incident. In Jaunpur, there was an incident between supporters of 2 candidates and five people were injured in the violent clash, along with vehicle vandalism. This election is extremely important to BJP members to strengthen their position before the 2022 Assembly elections.

(VIDEO: Republic TV)

(IMAGE: ANI)