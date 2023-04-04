UP BJP Leader Abuses Man, Blocks Ambulance With His Car In Sitapur, Patient Dies

A man claiming to be Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has sparked a major controversy after a video of him abusing and threatening a man in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur surfaced. The BJP leader identified as Umesh Mishra allegedly blocked a road with his unattended car, which eventually led to the death of a man in an ambulance in Sitapur district of UP. It is being said that the deceased was being taken to a hospital, when it got stuck on the road, as it was blocked by the BJP leader's car.

The victim, who has been identified as Suresh Chandra alleged that after the incident when they objected to the act and questioned the BJP leader, he started abusing them and even threatened them with dire consequences. A video related to the incident has also surfaced, which is going viral on social media.

Case registered against the BJP leader

The victim's family made a complaint against Mishra, following which a case has been registered by the police and legal action has been initiated. The victim said, no political leader exhibits such a kind of VVIP behaviour, what Umesh Mishra was showing to them during the incident.

According to the sources, the incident took place on April 1, when the complainant was on his way to a Lucknow hospital with his family member in an ambulance on Saturday, after they were referred by the district hospital as his patient had suffered a heart-attack.

As per reports, their ambulance was allegedly forced to stop in Sitapur as the BJP leader had parked his car on the road and left it unattended. Due to the blocking of the road, the ambulance had to stop there for around 30 minutes, which eventually resulted in the death of the patient.

This enraged the victim's family members and they raised the question to the BJP leader Umesh Mishra, who in return abused and threatened them of dire consequences. He is said to be the brother of BJP leader and Block president Ram Kinkar Pandey.

During the incident, someone made a video clip of the entire abuse episode and put it on social media. Since then the video has been highly circulated and shared.