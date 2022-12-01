UP BJP Leader Bats For Absconding SP MLA Irfan Solanki's Case, Calls For Due Process

BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri on Thursday said that the investigation of the criminal cases lodged against SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who is absconding, should be done on merits and facts.

Talking to PTI over phone Satyadev Pachauri, an MP from Kanpur, said that the investigations in criminal cases lodged against SP MLA from Seesamu should be made in a free and fair manner. "The cases against MLA should be investigated on the basis of merit and facts."

Asked if he helped Solanki's wife and mother in helping them meet some senior officials including principal secretary, Home, the MP said that every person has the right to seek help from the officials to put the matter in their knowledge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, however, denied making any intervention into the matter or asking anyone to help the family.

Jajmau Police had booked Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his younger brother Rizwan Solanki, and about four dozen more people for rioting and arson at house of one Nazir Fatima on November 8 in a land dispute.

Meanwhile, Irfan Solanki has released a video message refuting the allegations and requesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to form a committee of MLAs to probe the charges against him properly and ensure justice.

After registering the FIR, a police team raided the houses of the SP MLA and his brother, but could not find them.

Another FIR was registered against Irfan Solanki on Tuesday for boarding a flight on a fake Aadhaar card and compromising airport security, said Joint Commissioner of police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Police arrested four persons including a senior woman SP leader Noori Shauqat and three others Ammar Ilahi alias Ali, Anwar Mansoori and Akhtar Mansoori who allegedly helped Solanki obtain the fake Aadhaar card.

The MLA allegedly flew from Delhi to Mumbai using the fake identity card to evade arrest. The Aadhaar card carried his photograph but had his name mentioned as Ashraf Ali, the JCP said.

On the other hand, District Government Counsel (Crime) Dileep Awasthi told PTI that he has moved an application before the court to prosecute Rizwan Solanki, For allegedly filing an affidavit with false information before the court to seek anticipatory bail.

The court has listed the case for hearing on Monday, he added.