UP BJP Minority Cell Claims AIMPLB Opposing UCC Without Understanding

The BJP Minority Morcha's Uttar Pradesh unit president Kunwar Basit Ali on Monday claimed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board was opposing a Uniform Civil Code without understanding it.

He asserted that the purpose of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not to interfere in anyone's religious freedom or method of worship but to strengthen democracy.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AILMPLB) had a few days ago sent its objections on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the Law Commission and demanded that not just tribals but every religious minority should be kept out of the purview of such a statute.

It contended that in a multicultural and religiously diverse country like India, the very idea of a UCC is anti-constitutional, so the board is opposing it without waiting for any draft of it.

Hitting out at the AIMPLB, Kunwar Basit Ali said, "The form of the UCC has not yet been decided but the AIMPLB has already started protesting against it and at every level." It can be inferred that women of every religion will be empowered by the formation of a Uniform Civil Code, he told PTI.

"There may be a ban on polygamy and there may be a provision to give a share in the property to daughters as well. Those opposing UCC are probably having trouble with this very thing," Ali said.

He further said, "It seems that the board is trying to create an atmosphere against UCC without seeing and understanding it. This is not in the interest of the country. The government and the Law Commission have sought suggestions from all on the UCC in a democratic manner. This is the time to suggest, not oppose." AIMPLB is in talks with leaders of opposition parties, other religious communities and Muslims for mobilisation against the UCC.

It has appealed to the Imams in the country to tell Muslims about the importance of personal law in their "khutba" (speech) before Friday prayers and send their opinion to the Law Commission against the UCC.

The BJP Minority Morcha's Uttar Pradesh unit president said it would have been better if the board had helped in improving UCC instead of opposing it.

The meeting of AIMPLB office-bearers with opposition parties raises questions on its intention, Ali said.

AIMPLB spokesperson Kasim Rasool Ilyas said the title Uniform Civil Code itself is a major reason for the protest.

"India is home to people of many religions and the Constitution guarantees the protection of religious freedom for all. In such a situation, UCC will hurt the interests of people of every religion and class in one way or the other. In such a situation, the Board believes that it will not wait for any form of UCC to emerge because the name of Uniform Civil Code is enough to protest," he said.

"The government's intention is understandable and that is there should be a uniform civil code for people of all religions. We are against this anti-constitutional idea." Every community has its own personal law and why are these being interfered with? "Tomorrow you will say that you unite everyone and make one religion, everyone will have only one language... That's why we are against this idea. We do not want to wait for the UCC draft, we will talk when the draft comes," Ilyas said.

Asked about the rationale behind meeting leaders of opposition parties to mobilise against UCC, Ilyas said, "Our aim is that if the government introduces any law regarding UCC in Parliament in future, the opposition parties should oppose it.

That is why the board is meeting opposition leaders and presenting its stand in front of them".

He said AIMPLB office-bearers have so far met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

The series of meetings is going on both at the state and central levels. The board will also try to meet leaders of the ruling BJP, Ilyas added.