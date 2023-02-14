UP Board Exams: Muzaffarnagar Bans DJs, Loudspeakers, Crackers After 10 Pm

Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has banned DJs, loudspeakers, music bands and crackers after 10 pm in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board examinations, which is slated to take place between February 16 to March 4. An official of the district administration on Monday said that the use of DJs, music bands and bursting of firecrackers will not be allowed to be operated after 10 PM and before 6 AM. The ban has been implemented taking into consideration the UP government's new order in view of board exams.



Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Narendra Bahadur Singh said strict action will be taken against those violating the orders under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, which will be implemented from February 16 till March 4.

Teams will be deployed to mount surveillance

As per reports, the administration will be extra vigilant in the district during the given time period. Special teams will be deployed and special surveillance will be mounted in different areas to ensure that no noise is being made after 10 pm. Apart from this, any complaint related to the violation of the guideline, being received by the police will be immediately addressed by the administration.

The fresh order has come up referring to the rules of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board guidelines, which mandates the state to take necessary measures for abatement of noise including noise emanating from vehicular movements or use of loudspeakers. The rule gives state administration the authority to restrict open air function three days before important examinations such as secondary examination or Higher Secondary Examination, where interests of large numbers of students are involved and till such examinations are over.

Notably, the Secretary to the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh on January 14, released the programme of high school and intermediate examination for the year 2023 through a notification. According to the notification, the examination for the 10th and 12th board will start simultaneously on February 16. However, the 10th board exam will conclude on March 3, whereas the 12th board will end on March 4.