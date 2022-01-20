UP: Boatman Refuses To Take COVID Vaccine, Attacks Healthcare Worker In Ballia; WATCH

In a viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a boatman was seen attacking a health care worker when the former was asked to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The video shared by ANI shows the man strongly resisting the vaccine and continuously denying to get vaccinated out of fear. Apart from that, he was also seen threatening and attacking a health care worker who was there to carry out a vaccination drive.

He was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine. In another instance,a man climbed tree but took the vaccine eventually: Atul Dubey,Block Dev Officer,Reoti



Similarly, in another incident from Ballia, a man climbed on a tree to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine and remained on the top as health officials continued to convince him to get down and get vaccinated. Speaking on the same, Block Development Officer Reoti, Atul Dubey said that the boatman and other man had been resisting to take COVID-19 vaccines but were convinced by the health team present and agreed to get administered.

The incident from Ballia, which is also said to be among the worst-performing districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of overall vaccinations in the state, comes at a time when India has been reporting a high surge in COVID-19 cases with still many eligible people yet to receive their vaccine jabs. This also displays the vaccine hesitancy among people which creates a situation of concern for health officials and the people.

Concerning the same, India has also initiated several awareness programmes for informing people about the importance of getting vaccinated and further explaining the benefits of these doses against COVID-19. Political leaders, ministers, and health professionals have been repeatedly urging people to get vaccinated which would reduce the chance of severe infection and deaths from Coronavirus.

India reports highest infections in 249 days

India on Thursday reported 3,17,532 new Coronavirus cases which are the highest in the last 249 days, taking the total tally to 3,82,18,773, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Also, the active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, and the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. Speaking about the Omicron infection rate, an increase of 3.63% has been reported with 9,287 fresh cases of the Omicron variant.

