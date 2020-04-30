COVID-19: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Sealing Of Borders With Other States, Nepal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered sealing of the State borders, including the one with Nepal, as a measure to restrict movement and curb the spread of novel Coronavirus. A senior State official said that the CM has instructed not to allow people to enter the UP without permission. UP shares a long and porous border with Nepal, which has reported a relatively small COVID outbreak.

Addressing the press, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Awasthi said, "The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to seal the border of the State. He has said that caution should be exercised on border areas and at the international border. No person from Nepal or any other state should enter the state without permission."

Migrant incomings

The move comes amid reports that people have crossed the UP border violating the lockdown's strict prohibitory orders. Uttar Pradesh has a large population of migrant workers in other States who are eager to return to their native town after losing their jobs in a coronavirus lockdown-shattered economy. However, the movement of essential services like that of food and dairy supply and medical and law enforcement will continue as per protocol, which requires necessary documentation and permits.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath asked officials to keep ready quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens for about six lakh people expected to arrive in UP from other parts of India. Adityanath also appealed to those stranded in other states to be patient and not start walking towards their homes.

Coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh is one of the latest to join the list of States reporting over 2,000 COVID-19 infection cases. As of April 30, UP has 2,203 coronavirus cases out of which 513 patients have recovered while 39 have died. Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed cases stands at 33,610 with 8,373 recoveries and 1,075 deaths.

