UP: Boy Killed, 15 Injured After A Collision Between Van And Tractor Trolley In Khejuri Area

A five-year-old boy was killed and fifteen others were injured in a collision between a van and a tractor-trolley in the Khejuri area here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased, Prince, and his family members and relatives were returning from Buxar in Bihar after the "mundan" (shaving off baby's first hair) ceremony when the accident took place on Monday night, police said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, they said, adding two of them were referred to Varanasi for specialised treatment. Earlier also many incidents have happened in which tractor trolley collision have taken place. In those incedents many people lost their lives due to the accident and many people were also injured.

Some Earlier Incidents of Tractor-Trolley collission

In April, this year, at least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a tractor-trolley fell off a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment, 11 people including 2 women, 1 man and 8 minors were killed and 29 people were rushed to the hospital from the site of the accident. The incident took place after a tractor trolley fell from a bridge into Garra River in Tilhar's BirSinghpur village and UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incedent and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the people who were injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister CM Yogi Adityanath also asked the admnistratve officiers to conduct relief and rescue work and ensuring proper treatment of the injured. The people who died and injured in the accident were heading to fetch water from Garria River for Bhagwat Katha, as told by Shahjahanpur Police, adding that around 30 people were in the vehicle. Additional Superintened of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpayee said that rescue Ops were underway.