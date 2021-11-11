UP cabinet approves proposal to implement 'Mathrubhumi Yojana’

Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet here on Wednesday approved the proposal for implementation of 'Mathrubhumi Yojana' to facilitate individuals or private institutions to contribute in the development of any village.

A large number of people from the rural background successfully working in cities and abroad or other privileged people wanted to contribute in the development of their village but were not able to do so due to lack of any systematic platform, a press release issued, post the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said.

If any such person or private institution wants to contribute in development works or improving infrastructure facilities in any Gram Panchayat and is willing to bear 60 per cent of the cost of the work, then the remaining 40 per cent amount will be arranged by the state government under this scheme, it said.

For the effective implementation of the scheme, 'Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Society' will be set up, which will have a governing council and empowered committee under it.

The Chief Minister will be the president of the governing council and the Minister of Panchayati Raj will be its Vice President.

Under the scheme, the amount of grant given by the state government – the remaining 40 per cent or less – will be arranged from the budget provisions of the departments related to the works that will be undertaken, according to the statement.

A Corpus Fund of Rs 100 crore will be made available to the society, which will be used in case of non-availability of state share budget for any scheme and will be reimbursed when the budget is available.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the proposal regarding free distribution of iodised salt, pulses/whole gram, edible oil (like mustard oil/refined oil) and food grains to the Antyodaya and eligible household card holders of the state.

Through the Public Distribution System, Antyodaya and eligible household card holders will be given Iodised salt (one kg per card); dal or whole gram (one kg per card); edible oils like mustard oil, refined oil (one litre per card); and free distribution of food grains from the month of December, 2021 to the month of March, 2022.

Because of this decision, a total expenditure of Rs 4,801.68 crore is estimated at the rate of Rs. 1200.42 crore per month, the release said.

The cabinet has approved the proposed rehabilitation plan for 63 Hindu Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan (Bangladesh) in 1970 on 121.41 hectares of land available in the name of Rehabilitation Department in village Bhainsaya, Tehsil Rasulabad, and District Kanpur Dehat. PTI SAB MGA MGA

