UP Civic Polls: Stones Pelted Outside Polling Station In Amroha Over Alleged Fake Voting

An incident of stone pelting has been reported from the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, where voting for the municipal body elections are underway. The incident took place at around 2.15 pm, when the workers of two political parties clashed with each other and started pelting stones. However, the police deployed at the polling stations immediately came to action, controlled the situation and apprehended some people.

According to sources, polling for the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections are underway at various places in the state including Amroha. It is being said that the workers of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly involved in a brawl over allegations of false voting. The verbal spat between the two groups immediately escalated and they started pelting stones at each other.

Video clips of the incident surface

The police teams deployed at the polling stations rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The police even apprehended some people involved in pelting stones. Several people have sustained injuries.

As per sources, police are interrogating the people taken into custody and some more people are likely to be arrested. Some videos of the whole incident have also surfaced, wherein people can be seen pelting stones and creating a stampede-like situation outside the polling booth.

Notably, the first phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh urban body elections slated for May 4 is underway in the state. According to official figures, in the first phase, voting is taking place in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations.

The first phase of voting is taking place in 37 districts - Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.