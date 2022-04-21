Last Updated:

UP Cleric Tauqeer Raza Fires Communal 'Jail Bharo' Provocation; BJP Eyes Yogi Govt Action

Tauqir Raza issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if the government did not mend its ways.

Ananya Varma

In a shocking incident of provocation days after the Jahangirpuri riots, Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqir Raza on Thursday threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration. Reacting to the same, the BJP has sought strong action against the UP cleric. 

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Tauqir Raza issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if the government, both at the state and Centre, did not mend its ways. The cleric is said to be close to the Congress party, and General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If government does not mend its ways, and continues a one-sided investigation... all sayings of 'Sabka Saath' are just a claim. You have 10 days... fix your ways or I will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid. The day Muslims come on the streets, it is not going to be controlled by anyone. This is my warning to the Modi government," said the UP cleric. 

Launching a personal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tauqir Raza said that the PM was functioning like 'Dhritarashtra' -- the blind king from Mahabharata, and if he did not come out of the role, then a real Mahabharat would happen in India.

BJP slams provocation; seeks government action against cleric

Reacting to the provocative statement, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh hoped the UP government will take strong action against Raza.    

"It's clear that his intention is something else. I'm hopeful that the state government will take cognisance...he cannot provoke communities for creating disharmony and create a ruckus in the country," Sing told Republic TV.

Slamming the UP cleric for his inflammatory remarks, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma told Republic, "There are some people who want to stay in the limelight through their speeches...there is no need to give importance to remarks made by such people. Discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in a bad light) is like spitting on one's own self."

"Such people who want to create divisions, poison the minds of people do not have a place in this country. There is a law to take care of such people. I believe such remarks should not be given any importance," he added. 

Similarly, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla reacted strongly to the shocking statement and lashed out at the Congress party for patronizing rioters and aggressors. "This is the Congress party's true face...Tauqir Raza is very close to the Congress party. In UP elections, he was given a platform and he incited the Muslim youth to take up arms, saying that Hindus won't have a place to hide. Today he has provoked again," said Poonawalla.  

