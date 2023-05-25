UP CM Adityanath Bats For Digital Transactions To Curb Corruption

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed moving towards digital transactions to check corruption.

He was speaking after the inauguration of a two-day national conference of Banking Correspondent Sakhi, following the launch of 'Samarth 2023' for the promotion of digital transactions at the gram panchayat level.

"If we really want to attack corruption, we have to move towards 'digital transactions'. Technology has to be used. With the use of technology, corruption will be attacked and the poor will also get facilities," the chief minister said.

He said there are 56,000 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh and the process of selecting Banking Correspondent Sakhi in 55,000 of them has already been completed.

These Banking Correspondent Sakhis are a strong example of women empowerment and are facilitating transactions in every village by becoming mini branches of banks, the chief minister said.

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh said the digital revolution took place in India because the country has a strong and stable prime minister.

Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said ever since women started working as bank sakhis, respect for women has increased a lot.