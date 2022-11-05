Last Updated:

UP CM Adityanath Orders Officials To Increase Surveillance To Control Spread Of Dengue Cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase surveillance to control the spread of dengue cases.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
UP

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase surveillance to control the spread of dengue cases.

Adityanath held a meeting on dengue prevention at his residence, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to take steps to effectively control the spread of dengue. He also ordered nodal officers to make field visits to review the steps taken for dengue prevention.

READ | Madhya Pradesh records 1,595 dengue cases so far this year; significant drop from 2021

He also directed municipal corporations and local bodies to undertake special fogging campaigns.

Asking doctors to work on a mission mode to provide treatment, Adityanath also directed them to ensure availability of medicines. 

READ | Dengue-positive Bengal Congress leader, Mohammed Jahar, dies
READ | No dearth of platelets, beds for dengue patients in UP: Dy CM Pathak
READ | Dengue situation in Lucknow very pitiable: High Court

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT