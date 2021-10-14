UP CM Adityanath Says Crimes Against Women Can Be Stopped By Viewing Them As 'Goddess'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on October 14, urged people to view women as 'manifestations of Goddesses', which would help curb crime against them.

CM Yogiadityanath also asked people to come together for women's causes for education, along with health and security. Speaking to reporters in Gorakhpur, CM Adityanath said that women should be accorded goddess-like sanctity, which would further check crimes and adversities inflicted upon them.

After performing 'Mahanavami Pujan' on the ninth day of the Navratri festival, CM Adityanath said that if women are seen as manifestations of Goddesses, multiple instances of crime against them could be prevented.

"Daughters and sisters should be accorded goddess-like sanctity," CM Adityanath said after performing 'Kanya Pujan' after washing the feet of young girls, who are perceived as 'devi' (goddess), and served bhoj (feast).

Moreover, CM Adityanath urged people to join hands for the causes of women's education, health and security, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, which was launched in 2015 and provides awareness and efficiency for welfare services to the girls in the country.

Further, the CM affirmed that the scheme paved the way for women empowerment at the grassroots level. In relation to women equality and empowerment, the CM listed various state government schemes, namely, 'Kanya Sumangal Yojana' that seeks to empower women.

"Kanya Sumangal Yojana ensures a monetary aid of Rs 15,000 in phases for the education of a girl child up to graduation," the Uttar Pradesh CM stated.

He said that the government, under the 'Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana', supports families of poor women who cannot afford to chalk out expenses or even pay for their weddings. CM Adityanath further extended his Vijay Dashmi greetings to the people and said that the festival is a reminder to embark on the path of 'dharma' (ethics), truth and justice.

"Even the biggest powers can be defeated by walking on the path of truth, justice and dharma and it certainly ensures victory," he said.

CM Adityanath is set to lead a traditional 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi on October 15, starting at the Gorakhnath temple.