"Whole Country Should Come Together And Support NRC": UP CM Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the people to come together and support National Register of Citizens (NRC). "On the issue of NRC, we will not accept conspiracy of any kind in the security of the country. The whole country should come together and support NRC," Adityanath said while addressing an event in Lucknow. At the event, Adityanath also hailed the Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

The Chief Minister also garlanded a statue of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel paying his tribute on the latter's death anniversary.

'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' की संकल्पना के प्रणेता, स्वाधीन भारत के प्रथम उप-प्रधानमंत्री, लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी को पुण्यतिथि पर कृतज्ञतापूर्ण नमन!



हम आपके सिद्धांतों का अनुपालन करते हुए आपके सपनों का भारत बनाने को अहर्निश प्रयत्नशील हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 15, 2019

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने देश के पूर्व उप-प्रधानमंत्री सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी की पुण्यतिथि पर आज GPO पार्क,लखनऊ स्थित उनकी मूर्ति पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर उन्हें अपनी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी। pic.twitter.com/VFyrakeTac — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 15, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became law after receiving the President's assent earlier this week following a debate in the Parliament. More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others.

What is NRC?

NRC is the National Register of Citizens. The NRC, thus far implemented only in Assam, aimed to identify illegal immigrants from the northeastern state on the Supreme Court's order. This has been a state-specific exercise to keep its ethnic uniqueness unaltered. But ever since its implementation, there has been a growing demand for its nationwide implementation. Now, many top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah have proposed that the NRC in Assam be implemented across India. It effectively suggests bringing legislation that will enable the government to identify immigrants who have been living in India illegally, detain them and finally to deport them to where they came from.

