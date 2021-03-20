UP CM Announces 3 PAC Women Battalions After Female Warriors; Launches 'Mission Shakti'

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government is going to establish three new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) women battalions named after three women warriors. CM Yogi made the announcement while addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi.

CM Yogi further said that Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi and Rani Avantibai Lodha fought till their last breath to protect the country.

"Bundelkhand played a big role in the freedom struggle to eliminate British rule. Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi, Rani Avantibai Lodha in Ramgarh were leading this movement. When the kings of different regions were supporting the Britishers to protect their reign and their throne, Rani Laxmibai and Rani Avantibai Lodhi remained firm on their stand against the Britishers. They fought to protect the country till their last breath." he added, reported ANI.

'Mission Shakti Program for women'- CM Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said that taking inspiration from such women warriors, the government has started the Mission Shakti program.

"Today, they are not with us but their sacrifice still inspires us to preserve the unity and integrity of our country. Taking inspiration from these women warriors, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the Mission Shakti program for the safety and security of women. Under this program, we have made it compulsory to appoint 20 per cent of women in the Uttar Pradesh police force so that every woman is protected at any cost," informed the Chief Minister.

Women Safety Measures

CM Yogi stated that to ensure the safety of women in the state--

Women safety helpline desks have been established in 1,535 police stations in 350 tehsils.

A cyber cell has been established at the commissioner level to address cyber crimes against women.

A consultation chowki has been set up to resolve various issues concerning women.

CM Yogi Adityanath Presents 4 Year Report Card

On Uttar Pradesh government's completion of four years, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the achievements of his government in the last four years.

"In UP, the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed 7 years ago today. The change we made has given a new identity to UP. Today UP moves towards development. First, we were not in the name of development in the first 3 places. Today we are in second place in the ease of doing business. The UP economy is second in our country today," said CM Yogi.

(With ANI Inputs)