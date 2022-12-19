UP CM Asks Officials To Provide Blankets To Homeless, Ensure Proper Facilities At Night Shelters

With temperatures plummeting across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the safety and assistance of people, including the homeless and elderly.

All district magistrates should purchase the blankets on time and distribute them to the destitute and needy people, the chief minister said during a meeting on Sunday night.

The blankets should be of good quality, and uniformity in their price must be ensured, the CM said, according to a statement.

He said preference should be given to local producers/weavers/traders in the purchase of blankets and a government order has also been issued in this regard.

It should be ensured that the distribution of relief material, including blankets, is only done by the local MP/MLA/chairman of the local body or by public representatives, he said. Administration officials will be present for assistance, he said.

Adityanath said night shelters should be functional in all cities and the district magistrates should conduct surprise inspection of the arrangements there.

No one should be seen sleeping on the roads in the cold, he said.

Besides cleaning and sanitisation at all the night shelters, arrangements for beds and security should be made, he said.

There should be proper arrangements for bonfires at public places, the CM said.