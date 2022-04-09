As voting is underway for the MLC polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath predicted that BJP will become the first ruling party to get a majority in the Legislative Council after 4 decades. As 9 BJP candidates had been elected unopposed, the polling is taking place on 27 seats. It is worth noting that the voters in this election are village heads, members and chairpersons of the Block Development Councils and the Zila Panchayats, corporators from urban areas, MLAs and MPs. While 37 seats in the 100-member Legislative Council are vacant at present, BJP, SP and BSP have 35, 17 and 4 MLCs respectively.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath remarked, "The election is being held in the Gorakhpur-Maharajganj seat too. As a voter, I have come here to exercise my franchise. Along with me, former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla, the local MP Ravi Kishen, Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Bipin Singh and other public representatives also cast their votes."

"In the Assembly polls, BJP won over 2/3rd of the seats and was successful in forming a government with a huge majority under the leadership of PM Modi. I think that for the first time after 4 decades, the ruling party will be successful in getting a huge majority in the Legislative Council. I appeal to the voters for the local authorities' constituencies- members of the Panchayat Samitis, Gram Pradhans, Zila Panchayat members, Chairmen, Mayor, Block heads, MLAs, MPs that it is necessary that one party has a majority in both Houses to take forward public welfare works," he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in MLC elections



BJP sweeps UP election

The UP Assembly elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP. This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats.

While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats each. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.