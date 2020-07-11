UP CM Echoes PM Modi; Says Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Will Help India Become Self-reliant

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thoughts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will be helpful in making Indians self-reliant and also globally competitive. The Chief Minister was addressing the "India Global Week 2020" through video conferencing.

Speaking at the global week, Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat appeal will be helpful in making India self-reliant and also making it globally competitive and will boost local manufacturing, non-permanent supply chain and will also help in converting local products into global brands.

"In this Abhiyan, multinational companies can contribute through technology transfer and help to realise this vision. UP is the third biggest economy and in the national GDP, it has 8 per cent contribution. About 17 per cent of the country's population resides in the state. It is also the biggest market in the country. 56 per cent of population of the state is in working age," the chief minister said.

To emphasize the importance of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in order to promote the manufacturing of goods in India, the Union Power Ministry has decided to use "Made in India" power equipments.

While speaking to Republic TV, Power Minister RK Singh said that power is a sensitive and strategically important sector, as all our communications, manufacturing, data management, and all essential services depend on the power supply and any malware may bring down the system. "Therefore, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has a much higher level of significance for the power sector."

(with inputs from ANI)