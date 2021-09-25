UP CM inagurates 'Gareeb Kalyan Mela' in Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a 'Gareeb Kalyan Mela' at Bharohia block in Gorakhpur on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Speaking on this occasion, Adityanath said, "The Gareeb Kalyan Mela is being held in all 826 blocks of the state." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana so that any poor person can get proper medical care. Those who were been left out of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana have been covered under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana and they can avail medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh from any government or empanelled hospital," he said.

In a statement issued here by the UP government, Adityanath said under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, as many as 29,460 girls in Gorakhpur have benefitted.

Adityanath also said 'melas' like this should be organised so that beneficiaries of different schemes can be identified and given benefits. PTI NAV RAX RAX

