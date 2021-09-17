UP CM Instructs DMs To Provide Relief Materials To All Flood-affected Families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday, September 17, that he has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to provide immediate relief materials to all the flood-affected families. The Chief Minister’s Office also said the officials will provide with permissible assistance on any kind of loss. The CMO further asked the officials to maintain a report and send the details to the officer of the headquarters.

CMO also directed all the schools and colleges across Uttar Pradesh to remain shut for two days, Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18 due to forecast of heavy rainfall. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state can experience scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls in some parts on Friday and decrease thereafter. Earlier this month on September 5, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took an aerial survey of the flood affected regions of the state and distributed several relief packages for the people.

The Chief Minister further said that about 15 districts are currently affected by floods as heavy rains continue to pour down to these districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh for the past two weeks. He said, "About 2.25 lakh population of 304 villages of Gorakhpur district affected by floods." As per the official state data, six rivers in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh are flowing above the danger level. The rivers are Ghaghara, Rapti, Budhi Rapti, Kanhar, Rohini and Kuwano. The districts of Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are heavily affected by the floods.

The current flood situation in Uttar Pradesh

Due to heavy rainfall in the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, seven people have lost their lives. In Lucknow, several roads were waterlogged, resulting in the traffic being hampered on Thursday, September 16. Several areas experienced long hours without the power supply as the rains damaged the Power lines. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh.

With ANI inputs