UP CM Directs Cops To Ensure Security Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals, Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan

As the festive season nears, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to police and administrative officers to ensure security during the upcoming events, including the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Through a video conference on Wednesday, the UP CM directed the officials to maintain vigilance in each district in view of several upcoming festivals, such as Bakri Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Ayodhya ceremony, Janmashtami and Independence Day. He instructed the police to keep a close watch on anti-social elements during the celebrations. He said the festivals should be conducted peacefully and in full compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed the officials regarding flood prevention and relief work, sanitation work and COVID-19 control measures. He stressed on special arrangements for ensuring sanitation in all the districts and continuous power and water supply.

The Chief Minister further directed them to conduct a door-to-door survey. He said that contact tracing should be done expeditiously and asked officials to take services of NCC, NSS, Ex-servicemen, Civil Defence etc in the containment zones. Registration of street vendors should be done on a large scale so that they are benefited under the Special Economic Package, Yogi Adityanath added.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan

August 5 has been confirmed as the date for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per sources, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to accompany Prime Minister Modi for the event. Devotees from all over the country have undertaken long journeys to witness the grand ceremony at Ram Mandir. The temple construction will commence after the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

