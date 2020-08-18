UP CM Pays Tribute To Security Personnel Martyred In Baramulla; Announces Ex-gratia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to the three security personnel martyred in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district of the union territory. Two CRPF personnel and one special police officer (SPO) of the J&K Police were killed when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists attacked a 'naka' party of the forces at Kreeri in the north Kashmir district.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi paid homage to the four soldiers martyred and further remembered the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the nation.

Furthermore, the UP CM announced an ex-gratia for the kin of late soldier Ravi Kumar Singh, who hailed for Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

Terrorists Attack Forces, 3 Jawans Martyred; One Terrorist Killed

In another deadly terror attack on security forces, terrorists on Monday targeted the joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF in Kreeri area of Baramulla district. The attack was carried out by three terrorists at around 9:30 am

However soon after the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces launched a massive search operation in the nearby areas to nab the attackers and within four hours of the attack, contact was established and one terrorist was shot dead by the security.

Senior officials told Republic Media Network that the joint Naka party was attacked when terrorists fired upon the forces from the nearby orchards.

