UP CM Reviews Vaccine Dry Run As State Completes 2.5 Cr COVID Test Milestone

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has expressed satisfaction over the completion of 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests that were conducted in the state. Testing plays an important role in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection. In view of this, testing should continue with all capabilities, as it plays an important role in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection, he added. Notably, 10 lakh RTPCR tests have been done in KGMU, Lucknow, according to an official statement.

READ | COVID-19: Two Chinese Cities In Hebei Province Sealed Off To Curb New Outbreak

While reviewing the unlock process in a meeting CM Yogi said, on account of COVID-19, precautions should be taken at every level. Arrangements should be made for backup of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen in COVID hospitals. Surveillance work and contact tracing should continue effectively, he directed.

READ | COVID-19: People In China Urged Not To Make ‘unnecessary’ Trips Amid Surge In Cases

CM Yogi further added that all the preparations should be completed in advance before the vaccine drive begins. There should be regular monitoring of the work going on in different districts, in this regard. On January 11, a review of preparations should be done on the dry run of coronavirus vaccination. He also stressed on increasing awareness among people regarding prevention against coronavirus.

READ | COVID-19: New Treatment Reduces Mortality In Patients; Here's All That You Need To Know

Mukhya Mantri Arogya Mela in UP

On January 10, Mukhya Mantri Arogya Mela will be organised at Uttar Pardesh's rural and urban primary health centres. CM Yogi said that people will be specially made aware of the measures for protection against Covid-19 at these mela and eligible persons will also be given cards of the Ayushman Bharat scheme at these mela. CM has given instructions to take full care of COVID-19 protocol and people will enter only the mela after screening.

READ | Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Bans COVID-19 Vaccine Import From US And UK

India Approves SII's Covishield & Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

On January 3, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines. As per an official release, the SEC met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

(With ANI Inputs)