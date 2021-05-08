UP CM Says 'continuous Decrease In Cases Since May 1' As He Inspects COVID Care Centres

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press briefing in Moradabad over the current COVID situation in the state. He informed that the state government has directed each district administration to give priority to COVID positive patients. He further urged people to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

'Continuous decrease in COVID Cases': CM Yogi

"Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state with a huge population, the highest number of COVID Positive cases were reported on April 24 which was 38, 055. Total active cases were 3,01,000 on April 30. Within 7 days, from May 1 to May 7 the cases has decreased by 65,000. At present, there are 2,45,000 active cases and continous decrease in the number of cases has been witnessed ,'' said CM Yogi.

Yogi further added, ''Four days ago, I had spoken to all the district officers via video call. But the reason I came out today was to inspect the location and meet people personally.'' UP CM also said that it was expected that after the panchayat election the number of COVID cases will go up.

CM Yogi on Oxygen

"We are importing more oxygen as compared to the first phase's oxygen supply. Oxygen and ventilators are imported to the state. The government is also planning for the future, we are requesting citizens to be prepared. I thank PM Modi and the Indian Air Force for the support they have provided during these tough times. The state government is also installing oxygen plants,'' the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

He added that the government in bid to reduce vaccine wastage is creating a software. CM Yogi said that the COVID testing has been ramped up and all the people who are infected, or positive or having any symptoms will be supported with medicines, telephonic help.

CM Yogi inspects COVID-19 Center

On Saturday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reached Moradabad and met officials and inspected the Integrated COVID-19 Command Center under tight security. Later, he also held a meeting with the officials.

आज मुरादाबाद के इंटीग्रेटेड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर का निरीक्षण कर वहां की व्यवस्थाओं का संज्ञान लिया।



इस अवसर पर जनप्रतिनिधियों व अधिकारियों के साथ कोविड-19 से बचाव के कार्यों की समीक्षा बैठक कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।



कोरोना के विरुद्ध हमारी जंग पूरी सक्रियता के साथ जारी है। pic.twitter.com/mQSMga4B7V — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 8, 2021

COVID Cases in Uttar Pradesh

As per Health Ministry data, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 5726 new COVID cases with 33117 recoveries and 372 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,54,118 with 11,84,688 total recoveries and 14,873 deaths. As per a senior health ministry official, the second wave of coronavirus seemed to have crossed its peak in the state.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)