UP CM Sets Development Agenda, To 'combine' Working Population With Industrial Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday exuded confidence towards the possibilities of industrial development of the state. This comes a week after the CM chaired a review meeting at Lok Bhawan on 'Ease of Doing Business'. The state, in a significant achievement, has jumped 12 positions from 2016 to reach the second position in the country in 2019 in the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking.

Addressing the Meeting of High-Level Authorized Committee, Yogi said that around 8% of the population in the state is working, adding that a combination of a large population and possibilities of industrial development will help the overall development of the state.

"Approximately 8% of the population of Uttar Pradesh is working, it is energetic, so we can combine this large population with the possibilities of industrial development of the state as well as the overall development of the state," said the UP CM.

उत्तर प्रदेश की लगभग 8 फीसदी आबादी कामकाजी है, ऊर्जावान है इसलिए इस बड़ी आबादी को हम प्रदेश के औद्योगिक विकास के साथ ही प्रदेश के समग्र विकास की संभावनाओं के साथ जोड़ कर देख सकते हैं: उच्चस्तरीय प्राधिकृत समिति (प्रदेश स्तरीय उद्योग बंधु) की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए CM योगी pic.twitter.com/d1bHzVfJYa — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 21, 2020

READ: UP govt committed to providing smooth facilities to investors, common man: Yogi

READ: CM Yogi Adityanath launches new Covid-19 application to tackle pandemic in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Reviews Development Projects In Noida

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked Gautam Buddh Nagar officials to expedite development projects and assured them there will be no shortage of funds from the state government. The chief minister's instructions came during an assessment of development projects and schemes amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In a video conference attended by District Magistrate Suhas L Y and chiefs of local authorities, Adityanath told them to make sure that development work continues parallel to the fight against the pandemic, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Aditynath also emphasised the need for effective action to prevent coronavirus and instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to protocols like mandatory face cover and social distancing.

READ: Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

READ: CM Yogi reviews development projects in Noida, assures funds