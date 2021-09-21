UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asserts Population Control Law To Be Enforced At 'right Time'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state government will bring a law for population control 'at the right time'. The UP government had in July brought to the fore a policy eyeing at balancing the population in the state while overcoming maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner, with CM Adityanath citing rising population as a hurdle 'in development'.

Everything is done at an appropriate time: Yogi Adiyanath

Discoursing at a gathering Adityanath said, "Everything is done at an appropriate time. The media earlier used to question the BJP on when it would announce a date for the Ram temple's construction, but the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), despite the COVID pandemic, laid the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya on August 05 last year, and all need to be happy now."

"Similarly, Article 370 was also scrapped by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.

The Government of India had on August 5, 2019, abolished Article 370, which gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and subsequently bifurcated it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

UP CM says population law for the state to be brought with fanfare

When asked about the population law for Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath said, "When the population law is brought, it will be done with fanfare, in the knowledge of the media as we do not believe in doing anything silently."

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission had in July put a draft bill on population control on its website welcoming suggestions from the public till the 19th of the month. The bill maintained that those having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be suspended from contesting local body elections, applying for government jobs or for receiving any kind of subsidy. The draft bill also sought to bar the promotion of civil servants who fail to follow the law, while also offering incentives to those limiting their children to two. The Law Commission is said to have presented the draft bill to the UP government.

Meanwhile, responding to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's tweet claiming a record number of riots in the state, Adityanath stated, "The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) declared that there have been zero communal riots in Uttar Pradesh. They (opposition) are not depending on their intelligence, but depending on Twitter." Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due next year. The saffron party had seized 312 seats in 2017 polls.

