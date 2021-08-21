Yogi Adityanath Condoles Ex-CM Kalyan Singh's Demise; 3 Days Of Mourning Announced In UP

As ex- UP CM Kalyan Singh passed away at the age of 89, Yogi Adityanath, who just met him on Saturday condoled his death. Kalyan Singh was a former member of the BJP. He served two terms as the CM of Uttar Pradesh and two terms as a Member of Parliament. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was in Lucknow at SGPGIMS just hours before Kalyan Singh's demise. CM Yogi had time and again visited the SGPGIMS over the course when Kalyan Singh was hospitalised.

Yogi Adityanath announces three days of mourning in UP

Yogi Adityanath addressed the media soon after Kalyan Singh's death and stated that this was very sad news for the state of Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi said,

"Since 2 months his health was not up to the mark and he was being treated. Today at 9:15 pm he took his last breath. We are very saddened. As a leader, Kalyan Singh had brought in a lot of ideas for the party. During his term, the ideologies that he had presented, are still applicable today."

CM Yogi, while remembering Kalyan Singh's contributions, praised the efforts that he made towards the development of the UP Cabinet and exclaimed "I hope that his soul rests in peace."

पूर्व राज्यपाल व उ.प्र. के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं भाजपा परिवार के वरिष्ठ सदस्य आदरणीय कल्याण सिंह जी अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 21, 2021

Yogi Adityanath stressed that Kalyan Singh's death will be mourned throughout UP with due respect from the whole of BJP. He added, "I offer my deepest condolences for his death. The dream Kalyan Singh had envisioned for UP will be carried on by the current government."

CM Yogi had also reached out to the former Chief Minister's family and offered his condolences. He said, "We will have a cabinet meeting in the morning. His contributions to UP, BJP and the country will always be remembered. 3 days of mourning had been announced in the state."

भारतीय राजनीति में शुचिता, पारदर्शिता व जन सेवा के पर्याय, अप्रतिम संगठनकर्ता एवं लोकप्रिय जननेता आदरणीय कल्याण सिंह जी का देहावसान संपूर्ण राष्ट्र के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



उन्हें कोटि-कोटि श्रद्धांजलि! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 21, 2021

Kalyan Singh's battle over deteriorating health ends

According to a statement by the Director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, Kalyan Singh was placed on a ventilator on Friday. The statement read,

"Ex-CM Kalyan Singh's condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis. Let's see how much does his condition improve by this evening or tomorrow. He is on a ventilator,"

In July, Kalyan Singh's health depreciated, and he was admitted to Lucknow's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. On July 4, the former Rajasthan Governor was hospitalised to the SGPGIMS's intensive care unit (ICU). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all paid visits to Singh since then.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also previously inquired about Singh's well-being. PM Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting his assurance that Kalyan Singh receives the finest care possible.

Image Credits - Twitter