UP CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Rishi Sunak; 'New Golden Period For UK-India'

The to-be first India-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, received the best wishes from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, October 25. Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi, congratulating Sunak, said that Indians all over the world are proud of his 'historic achievement'.

After Penny Mordaunt backed out pledging full support to her rival, Sunak became the leader of the Conservative Party in the British parliament, by the head of the 1992 Committee of Conservative lawmakers. He is placed on the course to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom — a post he lost to Liz Truss, just six weeks ago.

'New golden period for UK-India': Yogi Adityanath

"A new golden period of India-UK relations will commence under your leadership," Yogi Adityanath wrote further on the microblogging site. Besides the UP CM, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Karnataka, among others followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wishing the 42-year-old, who will take charge of the Prime Ministership in the UK.

Pertinently, when he was appointed the Finance Minister of the UK, he had taken an oath by placing his hand on the Bhagwad Gita. "I am now a citizen of Britain. But my religion is Hindu. My religious and cultural heritage is Indian. I proudly say that I am a Hindu and my identity is also a Hindu." Sunak had said.

Congratulations and best wishes to Shri @RishiSunak Ji on becoming the Prime Minister of UK.



Indians all over the world are proud of your historic achievement.



A new golden period of India-UK relations will commence under your leadership. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak- 1st India-origin PM of the UK

Sunak’s grandparents hailed from Punjab state before the subcontinent was divided into two countries — India and Pakistan — after British rule ended in 1947. They moved to East Africa in the late 1930s before finally settling in the UK in the 1960s. Sunak was born in 1980 in Southampton on England’s south coast.

His ancestral link is not his only association with India. He is married to Akshata Murty, whose father is Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder of tech giant Infosys.