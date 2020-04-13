UP CM Yogi Adityanath Details Steps Taken By State Government To Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Monday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the steps taken by his government to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis. Explaining the success in containing the virus in areas such as Pilibhit, he explained the manner in which hotspots were sealed and sanitised. Moreover, he revealed that more than 4,26,000 migrant labourers were being provided with various facilities in shelter homes across the state. Adityanath also mentioned that 3.56 crore families had been given free ration. Currently, there are 563 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in UP after 80 fresh cases were reported on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we earmarked the hotspots in the state. In the first phase, we looked at those places where 5-6 coronavirus cases were detected. We sealed such areas up to 1 km and allowed only three services there. One, a medical team will go there. Two, we sanitised each and every house. We ensured doorstep delivery of essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, medicines. In the second phase, we sealed all areas which had reported one or more cases. That's why it did not spread."

He added, "More than 1,26,000 migrant labourers are present in the shelter homes in urban areas of the state and they have been provided multiple facilities including food. And in rural areas, there are more than 3,00,000 people in the shelter homes. Every day, we are procuring 12 lakh food packets for the needy. Till now, 3.56 crore families have been provided free ration once."

'UP is ready to face any challenge'

Additionally, the UP CM noted the increase in the number of testing centres in the state from zero to 14. He observed that more than 3,000 samples could be tested on any given day. Furthermore, he elaborated the three-tier healthcare system in place to deal with the suspect and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The UP CM said, "We increased the testing facility. When the first case was reported in UP on March 3, we did not have a testing facility. Our case had gone to Safdarjung, Delhi. Today, 14 labs are operational in UP. We can test more than 3000 samples per day in these labs. In UP, we provided the facility of level one, level two and level three hospitals. In every district, there is a level one hospital and collection centre. We have also set up level two hospitals in each district in which there is oxygen on every bed and ventilator on every eighth bed. Then, we have the level three hospitals- which are dedicated COVID-19 hospitals where each bed has a ventilator. UP is ready to face any challenge now."

