UP CM Yogi Adityanath Discusses COVID Spike In Rural Areas With Gram Pradhans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, January 16, interacted with gram pradhans via video conferencing to review the COVID situation in rural areas of the states ahead of Assembly elections. During the interaction, CM Yogi Aditynath announced measured taken by the state government for gram panchayats considering the rural development.

Speaking to village heads in Lucknow via video conferencing, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "PM had said that the basis of the Indian economy is Gram Panchayat. The stronger they are, the more we will achieve the goal of self-reliance. Gram Panchayat is the foundation of development."

"In order to make them strong and self-reliant, it has been decided by our government to construct Panchayat Secretariat in every village. Work is underway for the construction of 'Gram Panchayat Secretariat' in all 58,189 gram-panchayats of the state", the UP chief minister added.

Yogi Aditynath further said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country where panchayat representatives are given full authority and freedom to work. "It is the intention of our government that the gram panchayats of the state should become 'smart panchayats'", he said,

COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh

To date, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 18,16,974 COVID cases and 22,953 deaths. The state has administered a total of 23,09,04,866 COVID vaccine doses under the National vaccination Drive.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also chaired meetings and inspected arrangements related to COVID-19 management in King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. The state government has ordered shut down of all schools and colleges in the state till 23 January 2022, considering the increasing COVID cases.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The Election Commission on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively.

The Election Commission informed that the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

(Image: ANI)