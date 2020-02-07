UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates All 23 Kids Who Were Rescued In Farrukhabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday felicitated all the 23 children who were safely rescued last week after an individual had kidnapped them and was killed in an encounter. The kidnapper who was identified as Subhash Batham was killed in exchange of fire after about eight hours of tussle with the police. Home Minister Amit Shah had also extended his compliments to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP police for their prompt action.

The rescue operation

After about eight hours of a tussle with the police, the UP man who had kidnapped 23 children and a few women in Farrukhabad was killed in an encounter and all the children were safely rescued from the house during early hours of Friday, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. The kidnapper was identified as Subhash Batham and was killed in an exchange of fire with the UP Police.

Subhash had gathered over 20 children in a house in the name of birthday celebrations and later stopped them from leaving the house. Upon receiving the information, the police was sent immediately to rescue the children.

OP Singh, UP DGP said, "We tried to engage him constructively through talks but we got information that he had firing capability and there was a possibility that he had explosives in his possession. He was threatening to carry out a blast."

Police officials and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the rescue operation warned the miscreant to release the children but the kidnapper retaliated and opened fire at the police. He also attacked the police forces with a hand grenade, which injured two officials. The police were alerted after Subhash threatened to blow up the entire house. The kidnapper was reportedly serving life imprisonment on the charge of murder and had been released on bail.

UP CM announces a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for UP police

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs to the UP police and its team for successfully carrying out the rescue operation of 23 children and women.

CM Yogi Adityanath, who was closely monitoring the operation had also announced that Certificates of Appreciation will be given to all personnel were a part of the operation, as informed by UP Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi.

