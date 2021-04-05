UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Vaccine Dose Against COVID-19; thanks PM Modi And Scientists

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, as the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination started on April 1, in which people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. After getting vaccinated, CM Yogi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government, and the scientists, assuring that the vaccine is safe.

The UP CM said, "I thank PM and the Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes." He also said that the new Covid wave is the result of people's careless attitude.

The Yogi government on Friday extended to April 11 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31, adding that all COVID-19 protocols are to be followed for other classes. During this period, teachers will continue to go to schools for administrative work while education activities will not be there. The UP CM had issued the fresh directions during a review meeting at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence.

The CM had ordered officials to reactivate COVID-19 hospitals and give a report to him in this regard. He had also directed for special alertness in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, and Agra. CM Yogi Adityanath also asked officials to increase coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.

COVID Cases In Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state, while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059. On Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in the state had reached 6,25,923. Of the 31 new deaths, eight were reported from Lucknow, four from Allahabad, three from Kanpur, two each from Varanasi, Rae Bareli, and Ghazipur, and one each from Gorakhpur, Agra, Barabanki, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Etawah, Sitapur, Farrukhabad and Bahraich, a statement said.

(Image: ANI)