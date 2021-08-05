UP CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Nation On First Anniversary Of Ram Mandir 'bhoomi Pujan'

Marking Ayodhya as the 'center-point of India's total faith,' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday morning greeted the nation on the first anniversary of 'Bhoomi-Poojan' for the construction of Ram Temple. As the construction work in Ayodhya is going on in full swing, special events have been organised to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the major decision. Last year on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

While passing on his greetings, the Chief Minister also prayed for everyone to have the 'blessings of Lord Shri Ram'.

In another tweet, the Chief Minister also wrote about 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' under which 80 lakh to 01 crore people will be benefited with free ration.

Formation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in its verdict on November 9, 2019, had awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

The foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya on August 5 2020 after the Supreme Court's direction on the land. The Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on 12 August revealed that all work related to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had begun. It also informed that the construction of the temple was underway with engineers from IIT Madras, CBRI Roorkee along with L&T which was conducting soil tests at the site.

The 2019 decision by the Supreme Court is described as a landmark decision as the dispute came to end and a final decision was made after 70 years. The SC, in its judgment, had noted that the structure below the remains of the Babri Masjid which was razed to the ground in 1992 by Hindutva 'kar sevaks' was “not an Islamic structure,” based on a report from the Archaeological Survey of India. However, the apex court also ruled that the demolition of the Babri Masjid nearly thirty years ago was, indeed, a violation of the law.