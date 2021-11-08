UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails PM Modi As IRCTC's 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' Train Commences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) commenced the "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train on Sunday. The special train tours the first set of visitors to 11 stops across the country, related to the epic of Ramayan, within 17 days.



On the commencement of the special train, which will facilitate tourists to visit Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet, thanked Prime Minister Modi for respecting people’s faith and enabling them to embark on a 17-day religious tour in a deluxe luxury train.

In the tweet, CM Adityanath said that the train will further facilitate worshippers of Lord Ram to have an easy worship of the holy places linked with Lord Ram.

He wrote, "To facilitate the devotees to have an easy Darshan of the holy places associated with Lord Shri Ram. @IRCTCofficial has started the Ramayana circuit train from today. On behalf of all the devotees of Lord Ram, many thanks to the respected Prime Minister for this holy work respecting the faith of the people. Jai Shree Ram!"

श्रद्धालुजन को प्रभु श्री राम से जुड़े पावन स्थलों के सुगमतापूर्वक दर्शन कराने हेतु @IRCTCofficial ने आज से रामायण सर्किट ट्रेन शुरू की है।



आस्था का सम्मान करते इस पुनीत कार्य हेतु सभी रामभक्तों की ओर से आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी को कोटि-कोटि धन्यवाद।



जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 7, 2021

In a communique, IRCTC on Sunday informed that the Shri Ramayan Yatra train would commence on Sunday from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station.

"The unique initiative of operating Deluxe AC Tourist Train on Ramayana circuit with the name Shri Ramayan Yatra being conducted by IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways has got an overwhelming response from the public. The first tour, starting from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7, 2021, covering the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama is fully booked," the press release read.

During the journey, the travellers will visit Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, and Rameshwaram to visit all of the main religious sites related to Lord Ram. The train will arrive in Delhi on the 17th day of its voyage after visiting the last stop, Rameshwaram.

Image: Twitter/ ANI