Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation of weavers in Varanasi on Saturday, December 28. The Chief Minister assured the weavers that all their concerns will be heard and action will be taken. Yogi Adityanath has been on an official patrol in the city since Friday night, December 27. He inspected night shelters in Varanasi amid rains and cold temperatures and distributed blankets to the poor. He also visited two hospitals and promised fast development.