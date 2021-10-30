UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Talks With BJP Workers To Prepare Them For 2022 Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, and addressed party workers in a bid to gear them up ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections approaching in 2022. UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP National Vice-President, Radha Mohan Singh was also present at the meeting. While speaking at the event, CM Yogi Adityanath praised the work done by his party workers in developing UP and giving it a reputation pan India.

CM Yogi says BJP has brought '360 degrees change'; hails PM Modi's efforts

While preparing his party workers in Gorakhpur ahead of the UP polls, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that impossible tasks are also being carried out in the country with their help. While iterating to the party workers on ways to achieve success, the CM emphasised on the essentiality of willpower and how it can be a driving force in accomplishing tasks.

While hailing the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Did you see any PM visiting the Vaccine Center before? Had any PM communicated with the CMs of other states during Corona or any calamity before? During Corona, parties like Congress, SP, BSP were not known to anyone and were nowhere to be seen, then there was only Central and State Government or RSS."

While stating the aforementioned, CM Yogi appended that UP had witnessed a change '360 degrees' under the governance of the BJP.

Yogi Adityanath slams previous govt. and open up on UP's identity crisis

CM Yogi, while lambasting the governance of the former CMs in UP, mentioned that the priority of previous CMs was to build their own houses in Lucknow. While comparing BJP's governance to the ones earlier,

CM Yogi stated, "But when we came to power, we instead provided homes to 43 lakh people. Today, no one can occupy the land of others, no one can dare to rape & murder women in the state."

He further added, "If you used to go somewhere before 2017, there was a crisis of identity. People looked down and feared, not giving rooms in hotels and Dharamshala."

While speaking about the current situation in terms of identity, CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned that a person from UP would be respected anywhere in the country or even the world.

Image Credit - ANI