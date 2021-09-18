UP CM Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off 'first Model Train' For Kanpur And Agra Metro Projects

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the first 'Made in India' model train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects on Saturday through video conferencing. The train coaches have been manufactured at the Alstom manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Alstom Transports is a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer operating worldwide in rail transports. The trains are supposed to carry 960 travellers in a three coach formation.

The UP Chief Minister said that it was a proud moment for all.

"It is a matter of pride to be invited for the inauguration of the first-ever prototype train of Kanpur and Agra Metro. Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us," said the UP CM, Adityanath during the inaugural event.

Trains built indigenously under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative

Claiming that the metro coaches have been developed indigenously in Gujarat's Savli under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, Adityanath added that India earlier used to stay dependent on Western companies for transportation projects but is now progressing towards accomplishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

Praising the efforts of UPMRC during the COVID pandemic, CM Adityanath said, "We have seen how UP Metro Rail Corporation worked during the COVID crisis. They worked tirelessly and even the pandemic could not be an obstacle for them."

Service to 'soon' reach other cities in UP: Yogi Adityanath

The UP CM informed that four cities - Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the state have access to metro services and that quick efforts are being carried out to provide the services in other cities. He also informed that projects in the two cities are expected to benefit around 5 million people.

"Metro is a necessity today"

"Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida are currently using the metro. We are working quickly on the Kanpur and Agra Metro. Metro is a necessity today. I hope that by November 30, we will be able to dedicate it to the nation and have Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it. Efforts are underway to bring metro trains to Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi and Meerut too. Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for these have been either sent or are in its final stages," Adityanath said.

The Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,051 crores. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway stations and bus stands. On the other hand, civil construction operations of the Kanpur Metro's priority corridor from IIT to Motijheel was awarded last year and is being effected at a brisk pace since the re-opening of the state after COVID lockdown.

Inputs: ANI

