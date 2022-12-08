UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds BJP's Massive Gujarat Win, 'Expression Of Love For PM Modi's Good Governance'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the BJP's grand victory in the Gujarat polls is an expression of people's immense love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance.

Adityanath also congratulated all workers and members of the Gujarat BJP.

The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party has won 109 of the state assembly's 182 seats and is leading in 47.

"The grand victory of the BJP in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections is an expression of the immense love of the people towards the development, security and good governance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.

"Hearty congratulations to the prime minister and all the workers and members of Gujarat BJP for this tremendous victory," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress was seen finishing a distant second in Gujarat, with 11 seats under its belt and leads in six. The AAP has won four seats and is leading in one, according to the Election Commission.

