UP CM Adityanath Launches 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana' On World Day Against Child Labour

On the occasion of 'World Day against Child Labour', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana under which financial assistance will be given to the children of workers so that there is no hindrance in their education process. Launching the program via video conferencing, CM Yogi Adityanath said that many children were forced into child labour to financially support their families. He stated that these children between the ages of 8-18 will be given monthly and yearly financial assistance so that they do not have to give up their education to earn a livelihood.

"Today we have launched a new scheme Bal Shram Vidya Yojana' for all those children of 8-18 years who should be in school but have to do child labour for the maintenance of their kins due to family circumstances," said CM Yogi while addressing the event.

'Rs 6000 aid per year'

"In the first phase, this scheme will be implemented in 57 districts, where the maximum number of children working as labour have been recorded. Over 2000 children will be benefited from this scheme. A boy child will get Rs 1,000 per month and girl child will get Rs 1,200," added the Uttar Pradesh CM. Yogi Aditynath revealed that the children studying in 8th, 9th and 10th grades under Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana will be given Rs 6000 per year along with any other additional assistance that they require.

The scheme was earlier scheduled to be launched by March-end but due to spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, it was delayed and later on scheduled to be launched on Child Labour Prohibition Day.

(With Agency Inputs)